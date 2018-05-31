Times, networks announced for early K-State, KU and Mizzou football games

In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
Five Kansas siblings whose request to be adopted together drew thousands of inquiries from around the world are officially a family.More >
The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after being forced to fight another resident of the private care home where he lived.More >
Police in Kansas City say a man has died after a four-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.More >
The creators of the "Jersey Shore" have targeted one of the largest party spots at the Lake of the Ozarks for its newest show.More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Authorities in Mississippi say a 16-year-old boy shot a man who attempted to enter a house with a hatchet.More >
Fan of hamburgers and award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg will soon be able to get both right here in the Kansas City area. Sort of.More >
A Florida woman named Crystal Methvin was arrested on drug possession charges, police said.More >
