Times, networks announced for early K-State, KU and Mizzou football games

Television and game times were announced Thursday for a handful of games involving the Kansas State Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers football programs. 

Times and television information for most of the games have not been announced yet. 

Information below. 

Kansas Jayhawks: 

  • Nicholls State, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. (Jayhawk TV)
  • at Central Michigan, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
  • Rutgers, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. (Fox Sports Net)
  • Texas, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1) 

Missouri Tigers: 

  • Tennessee-Martin, Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. (SEC Network) 
  • Wyoming, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
  • at Purdue, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. (Big 10 Network)

Kansas State: 

  • South Dakota, Sept. 1, TBD (ESPN3) 
  • Mississippi State, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. (ESPN)
  • Texas-San Antonio, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. (Fox Sports Net) 

