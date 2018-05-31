Hospital Hill Run 5K bumped to Saturday morning due to heat

A Florida family is "heartbroken" after a jury awarded $4 in damages in the death of a man killed by a sheriff's deputy.More >
A Florida family is "heartbroken" after a jury awarded $4 in damages in the death of a man killed by a sheriff's deputy.More >
Roseanne Barr has revealed that she begged ABC executives to keep her show on the air before the network canceled its hit sitcom, "Roseanne."More >
Roseanne Barr has revealed that she begged ABC executives to keep her show on the air before the network canceled its hit sitcom, "Roseanne."More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
Multiple police cars swarmed the area near Oak Park Mall on Thursday night. Police say someone called 911 to report an armed disturbance call inside a store, claiming someone was waiving a gun. Officers arrived just before closing time and discovered that's not exactly what happened, but a gun was discovered inside the store. Police say the owner of the weapon was licensed to carry, but they and a second person were taken into custody in connection to a theft earl...More >
Multiple police cars swarmed the area near Oak Park Mall on Thursday night. Police say someone called 911 to report an armed disturbance call inside a store, claiming someone was waiving a gun. Officers arrived just before closing time and discovered that's not exactly what happened, but a gun was discovered inside the store. Police say the owner of the weapon was licensed to carry, but they and a second person were taken into custody in connection to a theft earl...More >
Teens are over Facebook. A new study has confirmed what we've long expected.More >
Teens are over Facebook. A new study has confirmed what we've long expected.More >
A mother in El Paso, Texas wants answers after she claims daycare employees left her son in a hot van for about an hour in almost triple-digit temperatures.More >
A mother in El Paso, Texas wants answers after she claims daycare employees left her son in a hot van for about an hour in almost triple-digit temperatures.More >
In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
A Nebraska mother has been arrested months after deputies say she got drunk then smothered her 3-week-old son.More >
A Nebraska mother has been arrested months after deputies say she got drunk then smothered her 3-week-old son.More >
The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after being forced to fight another resident of the private care home where he lived.More >
The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after being forced to fight another resident of the private care home where he lived.More >