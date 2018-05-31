Hospital Hill Run 5K bumped to Saturday morning due to heat

Because of the heat, the Hospital Hill Run 5K will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday rather than Friday evening. (KCTV5)

About 2,000 runners are expected for the 5K run, which will begin at the Crown Center starting line location.

“After much thought and consideration, our team decided it is the best interest of all those involved to reschedule our 5k run,” said Beth Salinger, Hospital Hill Run’s race director. “The 5K run was originally slated to take place on Friday evening but weather forecasts are calling for extreme temperatures in the mid to high 90s, which has our organization concerned for our runners, supporters, staff and volunteers.”

