UPDATE: Power restored to customers in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Power has been restored in Smithville. 

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City Power & Light crews are working a large power outage in Smithville, MO. 

According to the KCP&L outage map, just under 2,100 customers are without power in the city.

KCP&L serves just under 3,700 customers in the city. 

The outages are along I-29, just southwest of the lake. 

