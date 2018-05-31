UPDATE: Power restored to customers in Smithville

UPDATE: Power has been restored in Smithville.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kansas City Power & Light crews are working a large power outage in Smithville, MO.

According to the KCP&L outage map, just under 2,100 customers are without power in the city.

KCP&L serves just under 3,700 customers in the city.

The outages are along I-29, just southwest of the lake.

