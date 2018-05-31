Child sustains second-degree burns from slide in Grandview park

Two slides at a Grandview park have been blocked off, but they were open Monday when a small child went down the slide and was seriously injured.

People at the park say the temperature on the playground is always hot.

On Memorial Day, Dawna Wright was expecting to have a day of fun in the sun and cool down at John Anderson Park with her 4-year-old daughter.

After playing in the water, Wright checked the temperature on the rock-wall so her daughter could play.

“It was warm but it definitely wasn’t hot, and so I let her climb up and then, when I went to take her back to the water, she ran toward the slide,” she said.

The girl, who has 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, went all the way down this slide and tried to lift herself off but couldn’t.

“That’s when I saw her face and I knew something was wrong, and so I went and grabbed her and that’s when I noticed her burns,” she said.

Not knowing the severity of her daughter’s injuries, Wright tried to cool her with water.

“I rinsed her legs off and she still kept screaming and screaming, and so I turned her around and that’s when I noticed the skin was gone,” she said. “It was like very intense burns and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a lot more serious than I thought.’”

Wright rushed her daughter to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with second-degree burns.

She said she never expected anything like this to happen and hopes the city does something about the park. Other parents agree.

“I really wish they’d rope it off during these days so that the only thing available is the spray park area and this is just not an option,” said one mother named Holly Montoya.

Now, Wright has a message for other parents so that they don’t have to go through the same thing with their children.

“Definitely check everything,” Wright said. “Everything. Even if you touch one thing, that doesn’t mean everything is the same temperature. So, make sure before your baby touches it, you touch it.”

Wright said the warning sign was not out Monday. It reads not swimwear on the playground and to be cautious because equipment might be hot.

