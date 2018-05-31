House still wants records of pro-Greitens group

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House is pressing ahead with a demand for documents about a nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda.

Greitens has said he will resign at 5 p.m. Friday. That created some uncertainty about whether his campaign committee and a pro-Greitens group called A New Missouri still must comply with a court order to provide records to the House by Friday.

A House spokesman confirmed Thursday that the chamber still expects the subpoenaed records to be provided.

The subpoenas seek documents and communications related to potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign and A New Missouri. The Cole County court order said the nonprofit could redact the names of donors.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway, who represents both the nonprofit and Greitens' campaign, said Thursday that they are reviewing their options.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.