Northland indoor soccer facility to begin major expansion

Soccer Dome of Kansas City, Inc has announced plans to expand its flagship facility located at 5909 Equitable Rd. (Soccer Dome)

A Northland indoor soccer facility is creating new jobs and additional space for youth and adult leagues to play.

Soccer Dome of Kansas City, Inc has announced plans to expand its flagship facility located at 5909 Equitable Rd.

The 12,000-square-foot project will create at least 10 new jobs. Renovations will be done on the sand volleyball courts allowing for a new building.

The space will include 32-feet high ceilings and a large field-turfed sports and events surface.

As the first indoor soccer facility in Kansas City, the new expansion design aims to reflect a more modern image for the facility.

“The expansion of the Soccer Dome will help sustain continued growth of the Dome’s services,” Soccer Dome president Brian Budzinski said. “It will enable us to continue to fulfill our long-term commitment to deliver these positive sports experiences for many years to come.”

Kansas City Soccer Dome was founded in 1982.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.