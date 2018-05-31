Police take suspect into custody who pointed gun at Claycomo officer

Police search for a suspect who pointed a gun at a Claycomo officer. It happened on U.S. Highway 69 near Bryant Street just before noon. (KCTV5)

Police were searching for a suspect on Thursday who pointed a gun at a Claycomo officer.

It happened on U.S. Highway 69 near Bryant Street just before noon.

Police said it started as a routine traffic stop but then the driver ran off and threatened the officer with a gun. No shots were fired.

For a period of time, the suspect was contained to a nearby apartment complex which had to be evacuated.

By 4:30 p.m., the suspect had been taken into custody.

Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Liberty and Clay County law enforcement helped with the investigation.

