Independence man convicted of stabbing wife as children hid

An Independence man has been found guilty of stabbing his wife to death as their three children hid in the house.

Vicente Roldan-Marron, 46, was convicted of murder in the first-degree on Thursday.

Yadira Gomez was fatally stabbed on Jan. 30, 2017.

Court records state that police responded to an Independence school after students disclosed that their father had killed their mother.

Records say a 9-year-old child told investigators that his parents had argued after going to church.

They begin to fight and he and other children went downstairs, then heard Roldan-Marron yelling, "why did I do that, and it was really dumb."

The child went upstairs and saw his mother lying on the floor bedroom.

She was covered in blood. A large knife was on the floor next to her.

Roldan-Marron told police that he had blacked out after drinking and taking pills.

