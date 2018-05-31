Lawsuit alleges Shawnee Mission School District violated free speech

A Kansas school district faces a lawsuit alleging violation of students' free speech rights during a nationwide protest of gun violence.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas filed suit Thursday against the Shawnee Mission School District.

Some students from the district participated in a nationwide walkout protesting gun violence in April. High school students said they were given a script for their 17-minute walkout and an associate principal took cameras away from student journalists. At the middle school, students complained their event was cut short because officials had not approved language about gun control or gun violence.

The students at Shawnee Mission North and Hocker Grove Middle School said they were told not to mention gun control, gun reform, or guns at all. They said they were told to keep the subject matter on school safety.

The lawsuit asks for a court ruling prohibiting school officials from violating students' rights. Specifically, their First Amendment Rights and the Kansas Student Publication Act.

"If you look around the state, if you look around the country, a number of other school districts were able to allow their students to have their voice and voice their opinions on this issue without it creating an impression that the school district or the individual schools were promoting their message," said Lauren Bonds, ACLU Legal Director.

Later on Thursday, the school district released the following statement:

"The Shawnee Mission School District was alerted by the media this morning that a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of three current students seeking, among other things, money damages from the district. We cannot comment on pending legal matters, especially as it relates to specific students. However, the district has been, and continues to be, in communication with the ACLU, who is representing the three students, about its concerns regarding student speech. The district has been engaged in extensive discussions with parents and students to attempt to resolve concerns regarding student speech and has successfully resolved most parent and student concerns. The district will continue its efforts to ensure that students’ free speech rights are respected and that students remain safe and secure in our schools. All additional inquiries regarding this matter are referred to counsel for the district, Mr. Duane Martin of EdCounsel, LLC."

