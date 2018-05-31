Tom Watson says his toughness on golf course seen in wife battling cancer

For years, Tom Watson has helped teach Kansas Citians about the game of golf. His example is now showing us how to react to the tough breaks life can throw our way. (KCTV5)

For years, eight-time major champion Tom Watson has helped teach Kansas Citians about the game of golf. His example is now showing us how to react to the tough breaks life can throw our way.

This is the third straight year he's done a free a clinic for the Heart of America Patriot Foundation which honors United States veterans.

"These are the people on the front lines, and I have the greatest respect for that," he said.

While Watson entertained the group for well over an hour, his heart is with his wife who is battling pancreatic cancer.

"When we got the diagnosis, it was a shock, and I cried like a baby," he said.

That was in October. Since then, while Watson has been fulfilling his professional obligations, his wife has been battling for her life.

"Hilary has gone through chemotherapy and radiation and an operation. It's been a struggle. It's a serious operation," he said.

So how can he focus on golf and his other responsibilities?

"Obviously, the thought is always in my mind and the concern is always there, and she wouldn't want it any other way. I've continued to do things like this," he said.

Watson has a well-earned reputation for toughness on the golf course, and he sees that quality in his wife.

"She's a lot tougher than I am, and she can handle this very well," he said.

For years, Watson resisted calls for him to leave Kansas City for a warmer climate. It has been a decision that has left him with strong roots and life-long friendships which embrace him and his wife.

In July, Watson will travel to Scotland for the Senior British Open. He expects great things from the trip and for his wife.

"She sees the future ahead as a bright future. I do too," Watson said.

Just as they have for 40-plus years, his fans are rooting for him and his wife.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.