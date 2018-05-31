Leaders consider what will happen following Greitens’ resignation

Even though Governor Greitens is stepping down on Friday, he may not be out of the legal weeds yet.

"To the normal person on the street, it is fundamentally unfair,” said Quinton Lucas, Kansas City City Councilman for District 3.

That is what Lucas had to say about Kim Gardner's plea deal with Greitens.

Gardner, the St. Louis circuit attorney who drew backlash for her handling of the invasion of privacy case against the governor, announced on Wednesday that she was dropping the computer tampering charge.

Lucas said not everyone has the ability to leave their job to get out of criminal prosecution.

"It is something that is used in public official prosecutions,” he said. “You'll see this a lot in federal prosecutors’ offices."

Although the charge may not bring the governor back to court, a Cole County judge's order could.

Even though Greitens resigned, the judge's order to release donor paperwork is still valid.

However, Lucas said Ed Dowd and Greitens’ attorneys will fight it by "suggesting that the point is kind of moot now."



With a little more than 24 hours left in Greitens' governorship, leaders in KC are looking to the next administration.

The clash between some KC leaders and Greitens is no secret, but in the early days of his administration "we thought there would be something we could work together on,” Lucas said.

“That turned out to not be the case,” he said.

From the start in January of 2017, Sly James had trouble sitting down with the governor.

"Through a number of different issues, we had some real challenge with the idea that we didn't have a friend in the Governor's office,” Lucas said.

One thing that Greitens pushed back on was the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. Early in his administration, Greitens said he would not turn over control of the department to the city.

With Mike Parson, Lucas sees something different.

"I think now we can continue with conversations about what is best for the future of the police department,” Lucas said.

However, discussions will have to wait until Parson is sworn-in because he said he is not going to interfere with gubernatorial duties while Greitens is still in office.

