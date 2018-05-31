Missouri GOP Senate candidate to Greitens: "Don't resign."

Courtland Sykes, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Missouri, is encouraging Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to not resign.

In an open letter, he encourages Greitens to "reverse course" and "not resign."

"Should Lt. Governor Mike Parson become governor on Friday, he will receive the same fervent support from me as our current governor Eric Greitens," Sykes says in a Facebook post that published the letter. "It is time we as Republicans support and stand up for one another. If we don't start right now, we will allow a corrupted justice system and legislature to control the lives of the Missouri people."

In the letter, Sykes tells Greitens the people of Missouri elected him for his "courage and resilience."

"There is no place to go on Earth to escape it," Sykes said. "Do not rationalize - quitting seals your fate and labels you forever - a fate that you do not deserve and that is against the achievements of your whole life."

Greitens announced Tuesday he would resign at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Read the full letter here:

