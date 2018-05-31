$65,000 so far on Greitens cases in St. Louis

St. Louis Circuit Attorney has placed a price tag on the cost of prosecuting two felony cases against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens: $65,000 so far.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gardner offered the estimate Thursday during an aldermanic committee meeting. She was responding to a question from Alderman Joseph Vaccaro, who asked how much her office had "wasted" on the cases.

Gardner later told reporters she believed her office used its resources efficiently and effectively. She says all bills haven't been tallied but the final total won't reach $100,000.

Gardner on Wednesday announced her office was dismissing a computer data tampering charge against the Republican governor that alleged he used a charity donor list for political purposes.

Greitens also was indicted in February on invasion of privacy stemming from a 2015 extramarital affair. Gardner's office dropped the case during jury selection. A special prosecutor is deciding whether to refile it.

