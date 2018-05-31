USA Today names Fairway as 'richest city' in Kansas

A new study from USA Today lists Fairway as the richest city in Kansas. (City of Fairway/Facebook)

A new study from USA Today lists Fairway as the richest city in Kansas.

According to the newspaper, Fairway is the only city in the state where over half of all households earn six figures making it the wealthiest in the metro.

“I didn’t know this area was Fairway. I thought it was farther maybe out more. So, like how close it is to like Wyandotte County is kind of surprising,” Kaitlyn Vanderwer said.

The average cost of a Fairway home is $335,000, which is nearly $100,000 more than the average home in neighboring Prairie Village, the article states.

Another metro resident was not surprised by the article’s findings.

“I didn’t know too much about it … It doesn’t really shock me,” Ashley Spellmeyer said.

Other cities that made the list include Indian Hills, KY and St. John, IN.

The report found the richest city in Missouri is Town and Country which is outside of St. Louis.

The median household income there is over $156,000. For the rest of the state, it's just over $49,000.

Click here to read more

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.