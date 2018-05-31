Harrisonville police rescue fox found injured on side of road

The department says its officers felt that, if given the proper treatment, the fox could recover. (Facebook/Harrisonville Missouri Police Department)

One of the department's officers and his wife transported the fox to a shelter in Cleveland, MO. (Facebook/Harrisonville Missouri Police Department)

Police officers in Harrisonville went above and beyond to save an injured fox on Wednesday.

It happened at about 4 a.m. when officers found the male fox injured and on the side of a roadway.

The department says its officers felt that, if given the proper treatment, the fox could recover.

One of the department's officers and his wife transported the fox to a shelter in Cleveland, MO.

"We thank Officer Totten (and his wife) Sgt. Pearce and Officer Briggs, for instead of euthanizing the animal, going the extra mile to tend to the needs of the injured animal," the department said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.