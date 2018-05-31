Gov. Greitens will not receive taxpayer funded pension - KCTV5 News

Gov. Greitens will not receive taxpayer funded pension

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Elected officials must serve four years to receive that pension. (File photo) Elected officials must serve four years to receive that pension. (File photo)
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced Tuesday that he would resign effective Friday, June 1 at 5 p.m. Because of Greitens’ early end to his term, he is not eligible to receive a taxpayer-funded pension.

Elected officials must serve four years to receive that pension. Gov. Greitens was required to contribute 4-percent of his pay to a pension plan. He was participating in the MSEP 2011 plan which requires all employees to contribute 4-percent.

Because he won’t receive a pension he can request a refund for the portion he’s already paid into the plan.

The governor’s last paycheck was issued May 15. He has earned $50,182 so far in 2018. The position as Missouri Governor usually pays a salary of $125,000 a year. It is not yet known when he’ll receive his last paycheck.

Mike Parson will be a getting a pay rise as he was paid around $80,000 a year as Lt. Governor.

