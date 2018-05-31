Secret Service steps into help protect your kids at school

After only 21 weeks, the United States has already seen 23 school shootings in 2018. (AP)

After only 21 weeks, the United States has already seen 23 school shootings in 2018.

Parents are searching for answers at home, while school teachers are hoping their classroom isn't next.

On Thursday, a group of more than 600 Kansas City area counselors, teachers and school resource officers will meet to learn from those already commissioned to serve and protect.

The training will be led by the Overland Park Police and the United States Secret Service.

Secret Service members will be going over how to identify children that are at risk. They say those are kids who tend to be violent or have issues at home.

Agents will also work with staff on how to help these students.

“It’s going to be very eye-opening and very educational for the officers and also for teachers,” Overland Park Police Public Information Officer John Lacy said. “We are identifying key issues that kids might have. Are there some issues at home, does the kid tend to be pretty violent at school and at home, those types of issues that we are looking for.”

The Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have firsthand information on what occurred in school shootings across the country, information that local police departments do not have access to. This allows them to train and teach what has worked in the past.

"What they’ve done in other cities, they are able to bring in to Kansas City and let us know, 'Hey, what are the common denominators in kids at risk, or we are looking for that.' So, they are going to give us a lot of information we don’t have in the Kansas City area,” Lacy said.

Thursday’s training begins at 1 p.m. at the Overland Park Convention Center, located at 6000 College Boulevard.

