Overland Park police, Secret Service to train school staff in preventing mass shootings

After only 21 weeks, the United States has already seen 23 school shootings in 2018.

Parents are searching for answers at home, while school teachers are hoping their classroom isn't next.

On Thursday, a group of more than 600 Kansas City area counselors, teachers and school resource officers will meet to learn from those already commissioned to serve and protect.

The training will be led by the Overland Park Police and the United States Secret Service.

Secret Service members will be going over how to identify children that are at risk. They say those are kids who tend to be violent or have issues at home.

Agents will also work with staff on how to help these students.

The Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have firsthand information on what occurred in school shootings across the country, information that local police departments do not have access to. This allows them to train and teach what has worked in the past.

“What they do, is they identify what are some of the common denominators that these kids are experiencing and they are able to articulate to us, look for a student with this sort of behavior,” Overland Park Police Public Information Officer John Lacy said.

Thursday’s training begins at 1 p.m. at the Overland Park Convention Center, located at 6000 College Boulevard.

