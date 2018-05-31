A look at what Greitens is doing during his final days in office

In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
Police in Kansas City say a man has died after a four-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.More >
Police in Kansas City say a man has died after a four-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.More >
A Florida woman named Crystal Methvin was arrested on drug possession charges, police said.More >
A Florida woman named Crystal Methvin was arrested on drug possession charges, police said.More >
Family and friends continue to mourn the deaths of two Kansas women who died in a car crash in Oklahoma.More >
Family and friends continue to mourn the deaths of two Kansas women who died in a car crash in Oklahoma.More >
A Ray County man and a woman have been charged with a combined 52 felony counts of child abuse.More >
A Ray County man and a woman have been charged with a combined 52 felony counts of child abuse.More >
Fan of hamburgers and award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg will soon be able to get both right here in the Kansas City area. Sort of.More >
Fan of hamburgers and award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg will soon be able to get both right here in the Kansas City area. Sort of.More >
Police have identified the teenage boy shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Grandview.More >
Police have identified the teenage boy shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Grandview.More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >