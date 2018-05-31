A look at what Greitens is doing during his final days in office

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff has been signing bills that the legislature passed during the 2018 legislative session that are to be delivered to Greitens. (File photo)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is set to resign on Friday at 5:00 p.m. but state lawmakers are still sending him bills.

A spokesman told News 4 Greitens plans to put in full days of work before he officially steps down.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff has been signing bills that the legislature passed during the 2018 legislative session that are to be delivered to Greitens.

“The state constitution says we have to sign them by the end of this month and you have a calendar and you know when that calendar expires. President Pro Temp and I will sign them today and transport them to the governor’s office,” said Richardson.

The special investigative committee that was formed to investigate alleged wrongdoing is on hold, although still looming is a judge’s order for a group that supports Greitens agenda, a New Missouri, to turn over documents.

“The judge has an order, we’ll have some discussions if they intend to comply with that order but the House’s jurisdiction over those matters is also going to go away at some point with the governor’s announcement yesterday,” said Richardson.

Committee member Rep. Gina Mitten, D-St. Louis County, says there is still a possibility that the committee will receive the documents by Friday.

