'Jersey Shore' creators to bring reality show to Lake of the Ozarks

The creators of the "Jersey Shore" have targeted one of the largest party spots at the Lake of the Ozarks for its newest show.

Doron Ofir Casting and 495 Productions launched a casting call for "Party Cove" on Wednesday.

Show creators are looking for the "most interesting, craziest, hottest, loudest 21+ SUMMER VACATIONERS," according to their Website.

Party Cove is the popular name given to Anderson Hollow Cove.

It has received the attention of Playboy TV, A Current Affair and two episodes in the show Ozark.

More information here.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.