Family, friends mourn the loss of two local women after fatal crash in Oklahoma

Family and friends continue to mourn the deaths of two Kansas women who died in a car crash in Oklahoma.

Jamesha Brooks and Maurtica Britt, died in a crash on the way to a family reunion in Texas that was held during the Memorial Day Weekend

The car they were riding in crashed into a semi-truck.

On Wednesday, family and friends gathered off Tennyson Street in KCK to remember the women and show support to their families.

"They were young, beautiful ladies that were full of life," said Margaret Smith, Brooks' grandmother. "They loved family."

Also injured in the wreck were Britt's children, 3-year-old Chase and 4-year-old Mahkenna.

Quentin Brooks, Jamesha Brooks' husband, said Mahkenna is still recovering.

"She is up and alert talking, speaking and eating," he said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, in their report, blame inattentive or distracted driving for the deadly crash.

Quentin Brooks was driving the vehicle, but said he could not remember anything about the events before the crash.

