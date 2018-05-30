Parson to take oath in private ceremony - KCTV5 News

Parson to take oath in private ceremony

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson says he's planning a private swearing-in ceremony to take over after Gov. Eric Greitens resigns.

Greitens is resigning Friday instead of continuing to fight a criminal charge and potential impeachment proceedings over alleged sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Parson will take his place as governor. Both are Republicans who won separate races for their respective offices in 2016.

Parson says he's planning a private ceremony Friday because of time constraints. He said he'll plan a public event later.

Parson says he'll be working for the rest of the week and weekend on his transition to the state's top executive. He says he'll have discussions later about how the open lieutenant governor's seat should be handled.

