Police looking for suspects following pursuit that crossed state lines

Following a brief police pursuit, Kansas City and KCK police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a carjacking.

Officers started pursuing the vehicle at Independence and Prospect in Kansas City.

After traveling briefly on Interstate 70, the pursuit continued onto the side streets, heading down Central Avenue for a bit and continuing near the downtown area of KCK.

The suspects, a man and a woman, are on foot.

The car was found in the 1200 block of N. 9th Street on the Kansas side, according to KCK police.

BREAKING: Suspect on the loose after an armed robbery and carjacking. KCMO and KCK officers have set a perimeter in a KCK neighborhood. More details to come on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dMha9ydciW — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) May 31, 2018

They have blocked off a neighborhood near the area of N. 19th Street and Nebraska Avenue.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.