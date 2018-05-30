Police looking for suspects following pursuit that crossed state - KCTV5 News

Police looking for suspects following pursuit that crossed state lines

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Following a brief police pursuit, Kansas City and KCK police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a carjacking. 

Officers started pursuing the vehicle at Independence and Prospect in Kansas City. 

After traveling briefly on Interstate 70, the pursuit continued onto the side streets, heading down Central Avenue for a bit and continuing near the downtown area of KCK. 

The suspects, a man and a woman, are on foot. 

The car was found in the 1200 block of N. 9th Street on the Kansas side, according to KCK police. 

They have blocked off a neighborhood near the area of N. 19th Street and Nebraska Avenue. 

