Prosecutors plan to retry woman in Topeka double homicide - KCTV5 News

Prosecutors plan to retry woman in Topeka double homicide

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Dana Chandler (WIBW) Dana Chandler (WIBW)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Prosecutors say they will retry a woman whose convictions in the 2002 shooting deaths of her ex-husband and his fiancee were overturned earlier this year by the Kansas Supreme Court.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced plans Wednesday to retry Dana Chandler.

Chandler was convicted in 2012 of killing Michael Sisco and Karen Harkness in Topeka.

But the state's high court ruled in April that Chandler was convicted after Shawnee County prosecutors falsely claimed Sisco had taken out a protection from abuse order against her before the killings.

The justices wrote that prosecutors used the false claim and circumstantial evidence to support its theory that Chandler was dangerous.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.