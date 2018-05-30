'Not miss a beat:" Transition from Greitens to Parson begins in Jefferson City

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, a day after learning he will become Governor of Missouri, said Wednesday he has been in communication with cabinet members and leadership of the House and Senate.

Parson is expected to become governor when Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resigns at 5 p.m. on Friday.

“We are taking every step and working around the clock to ensure Missouri state government does not miss a beat throughout this transition. My commitment to all Missourians is to listen to them and work together to advance the interests of our great state,” Parson said in a statement Wednesday.

Parson met with Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and legislators from both sides of the aisle.

A cabinet meeting will be held early next week, he said.

