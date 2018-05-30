Ex-prosecutor: Greitens' deal 'fair resolution'

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former federal prosecutor says that an agreement to drop a criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens when he resigned is a "fair resolution" to the case.

Jean Paul Bradshaw II said Wednesday that the St. Louis city prosecutor's office accomplished the "greatest public benefit" it could with Greitens' departure from office. Bradshaw is a Kansas City attorney who served as U.S. attorney for western Missouri in 1989-93.

Greitens plans to step down Friday. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner agreed to drop a felony charge of computer data tampering. The charge accused Greitens of improperly suing a donor list for a charity he founded for his 2016 campaign.

Bradshaw said Greitens' resignation makes the agreement to drop the case appropriate because the state can "get back to doing business."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.