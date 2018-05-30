Critical injuries reported following motorcycle wreck in Lenexa

One person suffered critical injuries following a motorcycle wreck in Lenexa.

Johnson County MedAct said a motorcycle and vehicle collided in the area of westbound 83rd Street and Woodland.

It's just west of Shawnee Mission Park.

Both eastbound and westbound 83rd Street are closed in the area due to the wreck.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.