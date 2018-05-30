Critical injuries reported following motorcycle wreck in Lenexa - KCTV5 News

Critical injuries reported following motorcycle wreck in Lenexa

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

One person suffered critical injuries following a motorcycle wreck in Lenexa. 

Johnson County MedAct said a motorcycle and vehicle collided in the area of westbound 83rd Street and Woodland. 

It's just west of Shawnee Mission Park. 

Both eastbound and westbound 83rd Street are closed in the area due to the wreck. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

