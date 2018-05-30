No charges announced yet in Lucas Hernandez case, stepmother to be released from jail

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Wednesday that no charges would be filed at this time in the case of Lucas Hernandez.

Hernandez, 5, was found dead in Harvey County, KS last week after he was reported missing since February.

Emily Glass, the stepmother of Hernandez, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail hours after the body was discovered.

A private investigator assisting in the case said Glass provided information that led to the discovery of the child's body, KWCH reports.

As a result of the announcement, Glass will be released from prison.

"This office will continue to actively work with law enforcement until the case is resolved," said Bennett.

She was being held in prison on a single charge of obstruction of law enforcement, according to the booking log.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.