Clinton VFW upset after Facebook takes down ad for Memorial Day event

An advertisement for an event to honor two fallen Clinton police officers was pulled from Facebook not once but twice.

The local veteran’s group had to spend the weekend battling the site and is understandably upset.

On Monday, Clinton honored Christopher Ryan Morton and Gary Michael who were killed in the line of duty. They were both veterans, o the local VFW wanted to spread the word about the ceremony and bought a Facebook ad. Even if you live in that area, there’s a good chance you never saw, because it was booted for content.

"This was not a political organization, and this was not a political ad," Bruce Tarleton said.

The ad reads:

“Come joins us for the memorial ceremony as we pay tribute to our fallen Clinton police officers. if you plan to attend, please bring a lawn chair.”

Only 23 people follow their page, so the VFW decided to boost to pay money to boost the post so more people see it.

Facebook decided it was political and issued a warning saying the organization was not authorized for ads with political content.

"It’s clear it’s not a political ad when you look at it," Tarleton said.

Tarleton appealed and the post went back up, and then it was taken back down the second time.

"That’s what really got to me, because they had already run if for 24 hours now. Then on further review, they look at it again and it has to do with politics?" Tarleton said.

The VFW only paid about $25.

Memorial Day has come and gone, but their questions remain about Facebook's new rules.

"It'’s frustrating in that that’s no one you can call or contact and you are the mercy of messages," Tarleton said.

Some question if maybe the word "Clinton" created problems with Facebook's computerized algorithms.

KCTV5 News reached out to Facebook for an explanation but haven’t heard back. We’ll let you know if we learn more.

Facebook changed its policy on ads after Russians allegedly used them to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Now, all political ads are labeled and clicking on that link shows you who paid for the ad. Users can also flag any other content they think should be included and view an archive of old ads.

