Kansas City couple seeks justice after thieves steal kids' personal information

Local parents returned from a weekend trip to realize they had been robbed. And, making it even more terrifying, whoever did it also took their children's Social Security cards and medical records.

It happened near 26th Terrace and Topping Avenue just west of Blue Valley Park.

Justin Michaels and Tiffany Smirl are holding out hope that some voices picked up on their baby monitor will lead police to the people who ransacked their house and took things they say they can't replace.

It wasn't that long ago that the couple was homeless. They worked hard to get back on their feet and then thieves broke in through the front window of their home while they were in Nebraska. The thieves turned their house upside down so much of their hard work ripped away.

"Everything is gone. It's so much money to replace everything, and we have nothing," Smirl said.

The crooks took everything from makeup to an Xbox to the Social Security cards and medical records of their two little children.

"It's more like a nightmare. We just got back on our feet and to lose everything again is ... just it breaks your heart when you've got kids," Michaels said.

The couple's baby monitor was stolen as well but not before it left a piece of information behind that may lead to who did this. Two voices can be heard as they destroyed the family's home.

The couple is hoping someone will recognize the voices and maybe they can get at least some of their things back. In the meantime, they say they've had enough of their neighborhood and plan to move as soon as they can for the most important two reasons of all.

"I mean, if my kids were here they could've been seriously hurt by somebody coming in the house," Smirl said.

The couple says they've already heard from people saying they recognize the voices. If you think you know who it might be, call the police. You could get up to a $10,000 reward for information.

