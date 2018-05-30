Police: Gladstone shoplifter caused series of collisions while fleeing officers

Police are questioning a woman who they say was shoplifting from a Gladstone Walmart. (KCTV5)

Police are questioning a woman who they say was shoplifting from a Gladstone Walmart.

When an officer approached her, she ran to her truck and then drove away, hitting several cars in the process. Police say they never chased after the woman and let her leave the parking lot.

Officers say she sped away down Antioch Road causing a series of collisions, including a three-car wreck. She then crossed over into Kansas City.

Kenneth Norris saw her stop then get out of her vehicle. He says he didn't recognize her, but he had a feeling she was on the run.

"The young lady came around in her SUV and got out on that lawn there, like she was going to that house, then she pulled out in the street and stopped. Then she jumped out and run between the two houses to get away. And I hollered out, "You might as well stay here. They're going to catch you anyway,'" he said.

Neighbors on that street called police, and they arrested her when they got to that street. They say they don't know why she sped away like that.

