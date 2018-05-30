Two men believed to be Schlitterbahn employees charged with obstruction in deadly water slide incident

John Zalsman and David Hughes have each been charged with one count of obstruction of law enforcement. (Wyandotte County)

A Wyandotte County judge charged two more men Wednesday in connection with the deadly 2016 water slide incident at a Kansas City, KS, water park.

John Zalsman, 54, and David Hughes, 58, have each been charged with one count of obstruction of law enforcement. Both men are believed to have been maintenance workers at the park.

Bond has been set for each man at $10,000.

The two men will next appear before a judge on July 12.

Three other men also face charges after 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was decapitated while riding the Veruckt waterslide.

Schlitterbahn Kansas City, KS, Manager Tyler Miles is facing a reckless involuntary manslaughter charge. Park owner Jeffrey Henry and the water slide’s designer John Schooley each face a charge of second-degree murder. All three men will stand before a judge in July. Their trial is set to begin Sept 10.

