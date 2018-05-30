2 die in wrong-way collision; 1 was Topeka police officer - KCTV5 News

2 die in wrong-way collision; 1 was Topeka police officer

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The victims were identified Wednesday as 72-year-old Peter Bieri, of Lawrence, and 25-year-old Trey McCluskey, of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people, including an off-duty Topeka police officer, died in a wrong-way, head-on collision.

The patrol says the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Topeka. A third person riding in one of the vehicles was seriously injured.

The victims were identified Wednesday as 72-year-old Peter Bieri, of Lawrence, and 25-year-old Trey McCluskey, of Topeka.

The patrol says Bieri was driving north in the southbound lanes when the collision occurred.

McCluskey and Bieri died at the scene. A passenger in McCluskey's car, 25-year-old Taylor McCluskey, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Topeka police department issued a statement Tuesday thanking the community for its support.

