Wanted: Timothy Bower

Timothy Bower is wanted on a Missouri probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation and burglary.

The original sex offense happened in 1993 in Independence and involved the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

His last known address was near Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Bower should be considered dangerous.

