Lawrence school board bans students from door-to-door fundraising

School officials in Lawrence have decided to ban students from a long-time fundraising practice.

Some think the move is a bit of an overreach but the school board says their main reason was safety.

The school board voted to forbid students from kindergarten up to high school from going door-to-door to raise money for their school.

Lawrence school board members say it’s about being proactive, instead of reactive. They want to make sure kids stay safe, and they say banning kids from door knocking does that.

Joni Hernly is skeptical when it comes to the new policy. She has lived in Lawrence for 35 years and says it’s a small, safe town.

“I would doubt that many kids go to houses that they didn’t know who lived there or wasn’t their neighbor already,” Hernly said.

John Harty, a local professor, agrees.

“Safety, I do not feel is a concern,” Harty said. “I live a few blocks off Mass (Massachusetts) Street and I’ve had students stop by informing me of school fundraisers that they are currently participating in.”

Lawrence School Board President Shannon Kimball says they looked at the policies other schools in the state have and says before, the district didn’t even have a fundraising policy.

The policy change is part of a bigger look at gifts, donations and fundraising.

Kimball says online fundraising is playing a bigger role in schools now.

KCTV5 News spoke with Lawrence residents and got mixed reactions on the policy. Some say let’s try it while others aren’t completely sold.

“I feel if the students are in groups or supervised that there is no issue with that, stopping by local residents,” Harty said.

“I think it would be a good idea to be aware of that because of society now and the dangers that that could involve,” Lawrence resident Darrell Cox said.

Some residents have concerns that the policy will hurt poorer schools in the area because fundraising helps fund programs at the schools.

The school board says they are aware of the concerns and the impact the policy could have. They say they are working to fix their fundraising structure.

