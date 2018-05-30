Pastor dies after 4-vehicle crash on EB I-70 near Sterling

The crash happened at about 12:37 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near Sterling Avenue. (KCTV5)

Police say a red pick-up truck stalled in the center lane and was rear-ended by a silver Toyota. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City say a man has died after a four-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:37 a.m. on eastbound Interstate-70 just west of Sterling Avenue.

Willie Drone was identified as the man killed in the crash. He owned a lawn mower shop and was the pastor of the House of Refuge Pentecostal, located at 14th and Michigan.

Police say a red pick-up truck stalled in the center lane and was rear-ended by a silver Toyota, causing it to roll east and down the right embankment, where it came to rest against a chain-link fence. After the collision, the Toyota was hit by a white sport-utility vehicle that was trying to avoid the accident.

A short time later, another pick-up truck hit debris and the body of the driver from the red truck. At this time, police do not know if the driver of the red truck had been ejected or if he was outside of his vehicle due to it stalling on the interstate.

“He was an outstanding man," said Cleveland Drone, the senior pastor at the church and nephew of the victim. "I’m talking about a man of extreme integrity and his word was his bond if he said it he was going to do it so that hurts. He has transitioned to where we’re all aspiring to be but the tragedy is no one ever expects to die in a traffic accident.”

Police have not determined if the weather caused the crash but officials say it was raining when the accident happened.

Authorities closed eastbound I-70 from Interstate 435 to US 40 Highway for over four hours as they investigated the crash. All lanes have reopened.

