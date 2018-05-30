Man dies after 4-vehicle crash on EB I-70 near Sterling

Fan of hamburgers and award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg will soon be able to get both right here in the Kansas City area. Sort of.More >
The Missouri Highway Patrol says they do not know who was driving a boat when it crashed at the Lake of the Ozarks earlier this month, killing three Johnson County residents.More >
Congress passed legislation that could give terminally ill patients a way to independently seek drugs that are still experimental and not fully approved by the FDA.More >
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >
After just over a year on the job, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced that he will resign the office.More >
Several family members were on the way down to Dallas for a family reunion when the car slammed into the back of a semi.More >
Blake Painter, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series "The Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 38.More >
ABC canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" on Tuesday following star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.More >
The Lawrence Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Sixth and Vermont Street. The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time, nor or the circumstances leading up to the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
