Man dies after 4-vehicle crash on EB I-70 near Sterling

Police in Kansas City say a man has died after a four-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:37 a.m. on eastbound Interstate-70 near Sterling Avenue.

Police say a red pick-up truck stalled in the center lane and was rear-ended by a silver Toyota. After the collision, the Toyota was hit by a sport utility vehicle. Later, another pick-up truck hit debris on the interstate and also crashed.

Authorities say the man in the red truck has died. A person inside the Toyota was also hurt but is expected to recover.

Police have not determined if weather was the cause of the crash but officials say it was raining when the accident happened.

Authorities closed eastbound I-70 from Interstate 435 to US 40 Highway as they investigated the crash. All lanes have reopened.

