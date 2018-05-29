Watkins: Greitens is 'no longer a threat to my client's family'

The attorney for the ex-husband of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' mistress says Greitens is "no longer a threat to his (his client’s) family or others in like position.”

Greitens announced Tuesday he will step down on June 1. Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will succeed him.

Greitens is accused of taking a photo of a woman he was having an affair with in a compromising position and threatening to share the photo if she spoke about their relationship. He is also accused of using a donor list from the charity he founded, the Mission Continues, for political fundraising.

Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied legal wrongdoing.

Al Watkins, the attorney for the ex-husband of the mistress, released the following statement:

My client moved on with his life a long time ago. He sought only to protect his family, including his former spouse. A man of influence who aspired for the highest office in the land is no longer a threat to his family or others in like position. While the last three years have been like a bad dose of the flu, the symptoms have abated as suddenly as they appeared in March of 2015. We are all on this earth simply killing time between funerals. Let’s hope Mr. Greitens chooses to kill his time wisely...sitting on a lounger on his front porch waiting for the mailman.

In a recording obtained by News 4, the mistress told her-then husband that she had a sexual encounter with Greitens and said he threatened to share a photo of her in a compromising position to keep the encounter quiet. The recording was made in 2015, more than one year before Greitens was elected.

Two $50,000 payments were delivered to Watkins law firm. Watkins says he was told the cash came from an anti-Greitens GOP donor. He said News 4’s Lauren Trager was present in his office when the delivery occurred.

One payment was delivered by Scott Faughn, the publisher of the Missouri Times, a newspaper that covers Missouri politics.

