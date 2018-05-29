Leaders in Missouri, Kansas react to Greitens' announced resignation

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R), who called for Greitens to resign on multiple occasions, said he did the right thing on Tuesday.

“Governor Greitens has done the right thing today,” Hawley said. “I wish incoming Governor Mike Parson well, and stand ready to assist him in his transition. This Office’s work for the people of Missouri goes forward.”

Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson, in a joint statement with Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr and Majority Leader Rob Vescovo, said the governor's decision was best for the state.

“We believe the Governor has put the best interest of Missourians first today by choosing to resign. The past few months have been difficult for everyone involved, including the Governor and his family. This is a serious and solemn occasion that reminds us that our state and our duty are bigger than any one person or party. The House stands ready to help ensure a smooth transition of power to Governor Parson. The hallmark of democracy is that our public service is temporary. Missouri has been blessed with an unbroken line of men and women in public service who have worked to make our state better, and the work of the many dedicated public servants, who work tirelessly for the people of Missouri, will continue. The responsibility the House undertook with its investigation is not a path any of us would have chosen, but it is one we were obligated to pursue in an effort to do what is best for our state. We want to thank the members of the Special Investigative Committee on Oversight for the serious and professional manner in which they went about their task. We also want to thank the staff for the countless hours and sacrifices they made. As public servants, our solemn duty is to put the best interests of the people of this great state first in every decision we make. The Governor’s decision today honors that duty and allows Missouri to move forward toward a better tomorrow.”

Missouri Senate Democratic Leader Gina Walsh released this statement:

“Innocent people don’t resign and criminals don’t get let off the hook simply because they cut and run. Missourians deserve to know what laws were broken, what lies were told, and how deep the corruption went."

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty (D-Kansas City):

“The brief and deeply troubled term of Eric Greitens is a case study for why Missouri's highest elected office is no place for beginners. Gov. Mike Parson possesses the integrity his predecessor lacked, and House Democrats will offer him whatever assistance we can as he begins the difficult task of restoring credibility to state government.”

Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt said it's time for Missouri to come together:

“Now is the time for the people of Missouri to come together and work toward a better future for our state. My focus is on helping to ensure a smooth transition of power so that state government can continue to serve Missourians without interruption. To that end, my office will be actively working with partners across state agencies and departments to help facilitate the transition process.”

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R):

"The governor made the best decision for his family and the state. I look forward to Gov. Parson's leadership and will do everything I can to be helpful."

U.S. House Rep/ Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Jefferson City):

"I have been disturbed by the allegations surrounding Governor Greitens over the past few months. This has been a distraction for our entire state and undermined his ability to lead. I am hopeful we can quickly put this behind us and Missouri can move forward under new leadership."

Missouri GOP Chairman Todd Graves:

"Throughout his tenure as a Sheriff, State Representative, and State Senator, Mike has always worked hard for Missourians, and I am certain he will continue to hold a strong commitment to our state as Governor. There is no doubt our Party has faced a difficult couple of months - but make no mistake - Missouri Republicans know there is much at stake this November and we will be united in our efforts to champion common sense conservative values across the board. The Missouri Republican Party looks forward to working with Mike Parson to defend our veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate. In addition, a united Republican Party will now focus on our number one goal: retiring Claire McCaskill from the United States Senate."

Missouri Democratic Chair Stephen Webber:

"While corruption ended Eric Greitens' career as a politician, his schemes to slash workers' pay and rip healthcare away from vulnerable seniors continue to hurt Missourians. Republicans in Jefferson City were wrong to follow Greitens' lead and actively assist his attacks on the middle class. Missouri Democrats will continue to work to undo the damage done by Eric Greitens and his Republican cronies."

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer (R):

"My best wishes to Governor Greitens and his family as they navigate this difficult time. I look forward to working with Governor Mike Parsons as he takes on his new role for the state of Missouri."

Missouri Sen. Mike Cierpiot (R-Lee's Summit):

“The last five months have been difficult for our state. When the governor took office in January of 2017, I believed we were on the path to moving our state forward. However, this is not the situation I imagined our state would be in nearly 16 months later. The Show-Me State is bigger than one person, and the governor’s announcement marks the end of a drama that has lasted for far too long.



“I believe the governor made the right decision for the benefit of his family and for our entire state, and I have full confidence in our elected officials to continue to work to make Missouri a better place to live, work and raise a family. I look forward to working with the lt. governor as he transitions into the governor’s office, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help Lt. Gov. Mike Parson move Missouri forward.”

Missouri House Rep. Brandon Ellington (D-Kansas City):

"I am glad that the governor decided to finally do the right thing. I believe that the cost of a special session to deal with the accusations would've been fiscally irresponsible and an undue burden to the citizens of Missouri."

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway (D):

"Corruption in state government became worse than ever under Eric Greitens. That corruption must be cleaned up, and our state's reputation must be restored. This can only happen if leaders put the needs of Missourians ahead of themselves."

Missouri House Rep. Lauren Arthur (D):

“I am relieved that Eric Greitens resigned. He should have done so back in January when his misconduct became public. He owes Missourians an apology for dragging our state through this ordeal. We will move forward, but our leaders must do more to rebuild public trust.”

