Teenager shot, killed in Grandview

Grandview police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of the 11900 block of Holiday Drive.

Officers discovered a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from injuries.

There's no immediate suspect information at this time.

If you have any information with information, contact the Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).