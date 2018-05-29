Teenager shot, killed in Grandview - KCTV5 News

Teenager shot, killed in Grandview

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

Grandview police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. 

The shooting happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of the 11900 block of Holiday Drive. 

Officers discovered a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from injuries. 

There's no immediate suspect information at this time. 

If you have any information with information, contact the Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.