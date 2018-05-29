Police identify teen shot, killed in Grandview - KCTV5 News

Police identify teen shot, killed in Grandview

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

Police have identified the teenage boy shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Grandview. 

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 11900 block of Holiday Drive. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Tyson White, 16, suffering from a gunshot wound. Tyson was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There's no immediate suspect information at this time. 

Police say Tyson lived in the Arbors Apartments.

If you have any information with information, contact the Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

