Parson: Greitens' resignation will heal state

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson says the resignation of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens "will allow our state to heal and move forward from what has been a difficult time."

The Republican lieutenant governor is to take over as governor when Greitens' resignation becomes official at 5 p.m. Friday.

Greitens announced his resignation Tuesday amid multiple investigations into alleged sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Parson is a former state lawmaker, Polk County sheriff and cattle farmer from Bolivar. He said in a brief written statement that he is "ready to fulfill the duties of the office with honor and integrity."

Entire statement:

“With Governor Greitens’ decision to resign from office, he has put the best interests of our state and all Missourians at the forefront where they belong. This is a decision that will allow our state to heal and move forward from what has been a difficult time. This is an enormous responsibility serving as our state’s next governor, and I am ready to fulfill the duties of the office with honor and integrity, and with a steadfast commitment to making our great state even greater for the people we are entrusted to serve.”

One of Parson's first duties could be to decide whether to sign or veto numerous bills passed during the recently concluded legislative session.

