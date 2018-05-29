Lawrence police officer shoots man following struggle after traffic stop

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Sixth and Vermont Street.

Lawrence police say the condition of the suspect is "stable."

Police say they initiated a traffic stop in the area of W. 6th Street just west of Massachusetts Street around 5 p.m.

At around 5:09 p.m., the officer on scene called in distress for help.

Following a struggle, an officer fired a gun and struck the suspect. A knife was recovered on scene, but police say it's unknown if it was involved in the dispute between the suspect and officer.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is serving as the outside investigating agency in the case.

The Black Lives Matter organization issued a statement following the shooting. They say the man who was shot is a black male.

Statement:

We are following the story of black man that was gunned down by Lawrence Police Department this afternoon and taken to Stormont Vail for treatment.



Our hearts and support are with him and his family regardless of the circumstances surrounding the shooting, because we know that we are targets. We know that the grace extended to non-black citizens involved in altercations with law enforcement does not extend to us.



As we await the imminent and predictable tidal wave of pro-law enforcement rhetoric about to flood our community (online and otherwise), coupled with what will undoubtedly be a demonization of BLM and other justice organizations, please stay awake to the weaponization of this rhetoric. As we have experienced time and time again, the byproduct of any criticism of law enforcement are violence and threats of violence aimed at people of color and our allies.



In this moment, Lawrence has the opportunity to live their solidarity, and find ways to actively love and protect the marginalized members of this community. In this moment, Lawrence has the opportunity to stand up against a system that systematically removes black and brown people from society. Whether by marginalization, incarceration, or death, black and brown people live a reality of danger every day. If you are quicker to say "cooperate with police and you won't get shot" than you are to say "traffic infractions are not death sentences," you need to reevaluate.



We are here and we are watching and we will not be silent in the face of injustice. If you have more information or eyewitness accounts of the shooting, feel free to message us."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.