Prosecutor says she's resolved charges against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says her office has reached a "fair and just resolution" on criminal charges against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now that he's stepping down. But, she says, details won't be released until Wednesday.

The Republican governor announced his resignation Tuesday, blaming "legal harassment" for his troubles.

Gardner launched an investigation after Greitens admitted to a 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. The investigation led to a felony indictment in February on invasion of privacy, accusing Greitens of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of the woman.

The charge was dropped earlier this month, but a special prosecutor has been considering whether to refile it.

In April, Greitens was charged with another felony in St. Louis for allegedly using a charity donor list for political purposes.

Gardner said in a statement that the last several months have been difficult. She didn't say if one or both of the charges will be dropped. A spokeswoman for Gardner declined comment beyond the statement.

