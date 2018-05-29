Olathe firefighters free trapped goat from hole

Joan Dechant's goat, Lucy, has an inquisitive streak, but Lucy's curiosity got the better of her on Monday. (Olathe Fire Department)

Firefighters are frequently called on to rescue all kinds of critters, like dogs and cats. But Monday's goat rescue was a first for some Olathe firefighters.

Dechant's husband had been digging a hole for a water hydrant in their barn. When he went to the house for a break, Lucy came to inspect.

"She snuck in there, being nosy, and fell down into the hole," Dechant said.

The 170-pound goat was stuck three-feet deep. She was too big for the Dechants to pull out on their own, so they called the fire department.

"I don't know what else we would have done to get her out," Dechant said.

"It's not something we see every day," said Battalion Chief Josh Parrish who was among the firefighters who came to Lucy's aid in the barn. "We just dug a hole next to that hole."

Rescuing a goat was a first for many of them.

"Most of us are from the city. We're not really used to animals," Parrish said.

But they pulled Lucy out, and Dechant is thankful her goat is safe.

"She's a little stiff and sore, but she weathered it better than I thought," Dechant said.

Lucy's owner says her goat should make a full recovery in the next few weeks.

