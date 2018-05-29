Ray County man, woman face 52 counts of child abuse

A Ray County man and a woman have been charged with a combined 52 felony counts of child abuse.

Online court records state that Joseph Gorham, 30, and Tiffany Gorham, 28, were each charged earlier this month with 26 counts of child abuse.

They face six Felony B counts of abuse and 20 counts of Felony D abuse.

The Richmond Daily News reports the probable cause statement indicates the victim is an 8-year-old.

Bond has been set for both of them at $100,000.

Joseph Gorham has pleaded not guilty and his case will pick up on June 12.

Tiffany Gorham was scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.