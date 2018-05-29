Court documents provide more detail on couple accused of 52 counts of child abuse

A Ray County man and a woman have been charged with a combined 52 felony counts of child abuse.

Online court records state that Joseph Gorham, 30, and Tiffany Gorham, 28, were each charged earlier this month with 26 counts of child abuse.

They face six Felony B counts of abuse and 20 counts of Felony D abuse.

Court documents state the victim is an 8-year-old girl.

The abuse described inside the Lathrop home is both physical and emotional.

When her grandmother took her to Children’s Mercy Hospital, the girl told investigators if she had to go back to the home, she would kill herself.

Court documents state the couple would usually set a five-minute timer for the victim to complete dinner. If she did not finish, she would have to run sprints on the particleboard floor. The floor caused blisters, the grandparents said.

They said the girl would “throw up” from the timed meal and have to keep running in “vomit covered clothing,” then “clean up her own vomit.”

The girl said both of her parents participated in the abuse, which left her with bruises on her forehead, cheeks, hands, arms, and legs.

Bruises documented by hospital staff and by photos her grandmother took - seemingly ready to report her son - to save her grandchild.

She took photos of what happened on two different days, but it seems she waited until the second time to report it, because she and others were afraid of what the girl’s dad would do if they reported him.

Bond has been set for both of them at $100,000.

Joseph Gorham has pleaded not guilty and his case will pick up on June 12.

Tiffany Gorham was scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

