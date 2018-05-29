Missing Richmond man found dead after motorcycle crash - KCTV5 News

Missing Richmond man found dead after motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The patrol says Richard Watson of Richmond died when his motorcycle went off of Missouri 210 in a rural area of the county and overturned. (File photo) The patrol says Richard Watson of Richmond died when his motorcycle went off of Missouri 210 in a rural area of the county and overturned. (File photo)
RICHMOND, MO (AP) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 23-year-old man who was missing during the Memorial Day weekend was found dead in rural Ray County.

The patrol says Richard Watson of Richmond died when his motorcycle went off of Missouri 210 in a rural area of the county and overturned. Watson was thrown from the motorcycle.

It was clear exactly when the crash occurred but Watson had been missing since late Saturday, as he left Richmond.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.