Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena

Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
An attorney for Greitens' campaign and A New Missouri argued that the subpoena was beyond the scope of the committee's investigation. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee trying to determine whether to bring impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor.

The ruling Tuesday by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem applies to an organization called A New Missouri, a social welfare nonprofit created shortly after Greitens took office in order to support his agenda.

A House investigatory committee is seeking communications and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri. It also is seeking documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.

An attorney for Greitens' campaign and A New Missouri argued that the subpoena was beyond the scope of the committee's investigation.

