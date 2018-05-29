This car emergency escape kit fits on a keychain

The device allows people to break through a vehicle window to rescue a child from a hot car. (KCTV5)

As summer nears, experts want parents to be aware of the many dangers that accompany leaving a child inside a car in high temperatures.

Over the past 20 years, 705 children have died after being left inside a hot vehicle.

With an intense heat wave sweeping over the Kansas City area, one expert says the Resqme tool is vital. The device allows people to break through a vehicle window to rescue a child from a hot car.

“80-percent of the increase in temperature happened in the first ten minutes that that vehicle is closed up,” KidsandCars.org Director Amber Rollins said.

When combined with the fact that a child’s body temperature rises three-to-five times faster than an adult’s, a hot car can become a very dangerous and even deadly situation.

The device is a window breaker, equipped with a spring-loaded hole punch.

Rollins says the device should be used on a corner of the window furthest from the child because that’s where the window is weakest. They say the device is simple and does not require much force.

For those who see a child left alone inside a hot car, there are laws to protect good Samaritans.

Missouri already has the law in place for those who have to break into a car to rescue someone. In Kansas, that law goes into effect July 1. The law will also protect people who need to rescue a pet from a hot vehicle.

